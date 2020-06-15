ADA Announces Top e-commerce Development Companies

Here is an updated list of best e-commerce developers 2020by ADA!

BELMONT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions all over the world are affected by stay-at-home orders. This has and will forever change the traditional buying and selling practices and its initial impact on e-commerce will create challenges to online selling and service which no one ever imagined in January 2020.Mobile devices have undoubtedly become the most popular device for online shopping by a wide margin. As more than 70% of consumers (those eligible to use) are making use of mobile devices to shop in stores according to the latest PYMNTS’ 2020 Remote Payments Study ( www.pymnts.com ), E-Commerce and online retailers' supply chains, fulfilment systems and order management are all being tested by the revenue growth going on today. And best of all, intensive energy is being put into improving customer experiences online.App Development Agency worked out a list of top e-commerce development companies that understand the behaviour of online customers at the same time to opt for more time saving and convenience. But how these e-commerce and online retailers will choose to react and handle their customers will define their sales in the coming times. As they seem to turn off the friction that lies in between the occasional customers and the most loyal ones, starting with secure online identities and protecting accounts from takeover control appears as a logical option. Here goes the list:1. Konstant Infosolutions2. Waracle3. Universal Stream Solution LLC4. Magneto IT Solutions5. Brightec6. Commerce Pundit7. iWeb8. Dotcomweavers9. Root Info Solutions10. iSolutionEach one of these considered the knowledge of types of users, device specifics, IP risks, geo-location, custom data and more to define a micro-segmentation based strategy. The time savings and efficiency brought forth via E-commerce are here to stay. Consumers no longer wish to trade the experience for security, which the businesses are working out to reduce friction to minimal. Consumers prefer shopping online at their convenient location and hours, creating the ideal market conditions to fast-track, test, launch and uplift the new experience-driven mobile apps, sites and touch-points across various platforms. Find the complete information here.About ADATheir research helps find the right app developer for businesses. This reduces the operating cost, maximizes efficiency, and improves business agility.