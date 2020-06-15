Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington suggests authors use MindStir Media, the company authors can trust
MindStir Media, the industry choice for self-publishing authors has an exciting announcement about a recent endorsementNORTH HAMPTON, NH, U.S. , June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Harrington, a bestselling author and one of the original judges in the hit TV show Shark Tank, knows the importance of publishing books. In a recent endorsement of self-publishing company MindStir Media, Harrington explained that becoming an author changed his life and went on to state that “it can change yours too.” Harrington is an advocate of using a published book as a marketing tool for one’s own personal brand. #1 Amazon bestselling author and founder of MindStir Media agrees that “a published book, particularly a successful one, enhances the author’s personal brand by adding credibility to the author’s name, but the book must be high-quality.”
Authors are self-publishing on Amazon in droves but many of those authors need help doing it properly and professionally. “With the help of MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing company, you too can turn your manuscript into a top-notch book product that you’ll be proud to sell,” suggests Kevin Harrington.
While many self-publishing companies are poised to help authors with their self-publishing projects, MindStir Media is known as one of the best self-publishing companies and websites, ranked #1 by Penny Matters, BestTechie and iTech Post. Kevin Harrington implores authors to give top-ranked MindStir Media a chance: “Check out MindStir Media, the company you can trust to help you get to the next level with your book.” In his official endorsement, he also goes on to say, “MindStir Media is led by #1 bestselling author J.J. Hebert, so you know you’ll be in good hands.”
“I’m honored to have received Kevin Harrington’s endorsement and trust,” says Hebert. “He’s one of the world’s most renowned and successful entrepreneurs. He’s an author himself as well, so he’s very experienced in the publishing industry and obviously understands the great value that MindStir Media brings to authors as one of the top self-publishing platforms.”
Authors looking for help self-publishing can download MindStir Media’s free self-publishing guide to learn more about the process and pricing: http://www.mindstirmedia.com/publishing-guide/. MindStir handles all aspects of self-publishing such as book cover design, editorial, illustration, printing and publishing, distribution, book marketing and publicity. All MindStir books are on sale online at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Powell’s and more. Many of the company’s titles are also available at Walmart.com due to its distribution partnership with Ingram.
About Kevin Harrington:
Kevin Harrington is an original Shark on Shark Tank. He is also the inventor of the infomercial and pioneer of the As Seen On TV brand. His business ventures have produced over 500 products and generated well over $5 billion in global sales. More information on Kevin Harrington can be found at his official website at https://kevinharrington.tv/.
About MindStir Media:
MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing company. MindStir specializes in helping authors self-publish on Amazon and other retail outlets. Since 2009, MindStir has worked with thousands of authors through self-publishing consultations and services. For more info go to http://www.mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.
Maggie Kelly
MindStir Media
+1 800-767-0531
email us here
See this Youtube video about Mindstir Media