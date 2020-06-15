Mexus pays off outstanding debt obligation

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that it has satisfied an outstanding debt obligation. The $178,855.49 loan, which was due June 16th, was paid off on June 13th. The company was able to satisfy this loan using a new debt obligation. Mexus plans to use revenues from operations to pay the new loan within 6 months. “The ability to basically extend our debt obligation comes at the right time for Mexus. We are increasing production at the Santa Elena mine and expect revenues to grow exponentially in the coming months. Revenues from the sale of gold are currently being reinvested to increase our monthly production. Long term, this will be a substantial benefit to Mexus and its shareholders,” added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.



About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

