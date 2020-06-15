Youths ready to enter the workforce

SAMOA, June 15 - Fifty-eight interns received training last week under the ONE-UN Youth Employment Programme (YEP), in partnership with the Samoa Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Ministry of Women, Community & Social Development.

Two-day trainings each were held last week – in Upolu on June 8-9 at the SSAB Conference room, and in Savaii on June 11-12 at the Jetover Hotel Conference room.

The Internship Programme is an ongoing initiative that places unemployed youth in work placements for eight weeks. The aim is to expose youths to a real work environment to acquire knowledge and skills through practical work experience, and allow them to explore a career interest, and build confidence. This is the fifth intake of the programme since it began in 2016.

The training, which was delivered by the Samoa Chamber of Commerce and Samoa Stationery and Books training team, comes after a thorough screening, pre-interview and orientation process. It covered Customer Service, Financial Literacy, Teamwork Skills, Work Ethics/Values, and Social Media training.

Tauleva Ofisa from Gatavai, who is starting her internship at Chun Yuan Liu in Savaii, found the training very helpful: “I think that is what’s important to me, learning more for the future and how I can do my job and how to deliver good Customer Service”.

Another intern, Fetulasi Mika from Salelologa whose internship is with Sakalafai Contractors thanked the training team: “This training was very helpful, I learnt a lot and I am ready to start work when the programme starts.”

Chamber Executive Council members, Shorley Mariner (OSM Investments) and Taunese Purvis (Business of Salafai Association) attended the closing ceremonies to present the interns their certificates and offered a final word of encouragement as they prepared for their internship. Chamber CEO, Lemauga Hobart Vaai, who delivered the Financial Literacy module, acknowledged the support from its partners, “We are again grateful to deliver the Employment Soft Skills training in partnership with SSAB, to ensure the success of these interns in the private sector. We also extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development and the ONE-UN Youth Employment Programme for this great opportunity.”

“UNDP is pleased to lend its support to this awesome initiative under the Youth Employment Programme, in partnership with all the key stakeholders. We believe it has made a real difference in the lives of not only these interns, but the ones before them, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to enter the workforce”, said Christina Mualia-Lima, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP.

The Samoa Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the following businesses that supported this initiative by being part of the programme as a work placement:

• Lesa ma Penn • Sails Restaurant • Pure Pacific Water • Women In Business Development Inc. • My Own Designs • Kings Construction • Indoors • Yacht Club • T I Electrical • Hotel Millenia

