New supplemental textbook aims to help students understand and fix their mistakes

Ronald J. Fischer discusses student errors and parallels to correct methods in ‘Elementary Algebra’

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serving as a supplement for any course that uses algebra, Ronald J. Fischer’s textbook “Elementary Algebra: With Common Errors and True-False Drill” (published by Balboa Press AU) presents mathematics students with a guide to help them master common errors of the subject.

Since student mistakes can often mimic algebraic laws, “Elementary Algebra” explores the differences between algebraic laws and nonlaws. To help in reducing issues, the book offers true-false questions, word problems and the annuity formula used in banking. With a specific focus on overcoming typical problems in algebraic study, this handbook provides valuable support for students at many levels.

Fischer’s handbook “Elementary Algebra” is available for purchase online on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Elementary-Algebra-Common-Errors-True-False/dp/1480877123.

“Elementary Algebra”

By Ronald J. Fischer

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 164 pages | ISBN 9781480877108

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 164 pages | ISBN 9781480877122

E-Book | 164 pages | ISBN 9781480877115

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ronald J. Fischer was born in Paterson, New Jersey, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in electrical engineering and a Master of Arts in mathematics. He worked on the Apollo program in Huntsville, Alabama, and taught college-level mathematics for more than three decades. He is also the author of the science fiction novel “The Powers of the Mind.” He currently lives in San Jose, California. More information about his book is on his website at: http://rjfischersalgebra.com.

