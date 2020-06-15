Westminster Barracks - DLS Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102667
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/14/20 1912 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 south, mile marker 26.2, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: Ryan Goodrich
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxtons River, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/20, at approximately 1912 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 in Westminster in the area of mile marker 26. A silver Ford Focus was observed traveling southbound in excess of 95 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. The operator of the vehicle, Ryan Goodrich, 35, was found to be operating with a criminally suspended license. Goodrich was issued a VCVC for the speeding violation as well as a criminal citation for operating with a criminally suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/20 1330 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Ryan Wood
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Office Line – 802-722-4658