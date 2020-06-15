Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - DLS Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B102667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood                            

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/14/20 1912 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 south, mile marker 26.2, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Goodrich                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saxtons River, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/14/20, at approximately 1912 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 in Westminster in the area of mile marker 26.  A silver Ford Focus was observed traveling southbound in excess of 95 mph in the posted 65 mph zone.  The operator of the vehicle, Ryan Goodrich, 35, was found to be operating with a criminally suspended license.  Goodrich was issued a VCVC for the speeding violation as well as a criminal citation for operating with a criminally suspended license.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/20 1330 hours           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658

 

Westminster Barracks - DLS Arrest

