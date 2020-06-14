Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 48 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,820 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (14/06/2020)

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SITUATION REPORT

Twenty-seven (27) cases tested positive for COVID-19 today. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated.

Today 103 RDT screening tests and 96 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 58 438 (34 332 RDT and 24 106 PCR).

To date the total number of confirmed cases is 383; recovered 54, active cases 325 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20th March 2020.

If your fabric mask is not dirty of wet and you need to re-use it, store it in a clean, re-sealable plastic bag. When removing the mask from the bag, hold it by the elastic hooks.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (14/06/2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.