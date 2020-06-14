Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (14/06/2020)

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SITUATION REPORT

Twenty-seven (27) cases tested positive for COVID-19 today. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated.

Today 103 RDT screening tests and 96 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 58 438 (34 332 RDT and 24 106 PCR).

To date the total number of confirmed cases is 383; recovered 54, active cases 325 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20th March 2020.

If your fabric mask is not dirty of wet and you need to re-use it, store it in a clean, re-sealable plastic bag. When removing the mask from the bag, hold it by the elastic hooks.