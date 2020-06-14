Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn selected "Best Of" B&Bs from the Colorado Springs Gazette

Anytime of the year is the perfect time to visit Holden House in Colorado Springs Each of the Holden House guest suites feature private baths and well-appointed surroundings The wrap around veranda includes rocking chairs and old-fashioned porch swings

While 2020 has been a challenging travel year, Holden House B&B has joined the winner's circle once again as a "Best of the Springs" reader's choice!

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guests have come to expect quality accommodations and great hospitality at Holden House in Colorado Springs and it shows. And it's comforting to know that when you book a stay at this historic inn, the high standards for housekeeping, attention to detail and satisfied guests have been verified as one of the "2020 Best Of", according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

"We're honored to once again, receive a 'Best of the Springs' award from the Colorado Springs Gazette and their readers", says Welling Clark, who along with his wife, Sallie, owns and operates Holden House. "As we reached a milestone in June of 2020 for 35 years in the B&B business, it's important that our guests are aware that Holden House maintains our dedication to hospitality and quality lodging. In addition to this award, our inn continues to receive numerous recognition's including kudos for historic preservation, best of awards from local and national publications, Top 50 inns in America, AAA Housekeeping Excellence, and many more. We believe that it's paramount to both new and return guests that we provide the service and experience they expect. Awards like this 'Best Of the Springs', underscore our commitment to high standards in all areas of the bed and breakfast and hotel industry."

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn features six beautifully appointed guest suites, all with private baths, sitting areas that include a full gourmet breakfast in your stay. The inn is located on a quiet tree-lined residential street near the historic district of Old Colorado City, only one mile from downtown Colorado Springs and just a few miles from quaint Manitou Springs. It's central location is the perfect hub for hiking trails and outdoor activities, museums, attractions, restaurants and shops. For more information on Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn and inn-goer specials, visit the inn's official website at www.HoldenHouse.com or call 719-471-3980 to speak personally to an innkeeper.

Video Tour of Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, Colorado Springs