Coronavirus - Zambia: Covid-19 Update

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 36 new cases (out of 1,853 tests) and 10 recoveries. Western province becomes the last province to record cases, with Mongu, Kaoma, Senanga and Sesheke districts affected.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.

