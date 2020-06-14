Middlesex Barracks - DUI #3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A302409
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: VSP - Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2020, 2205 hours
LOCATION: River St, Montpelier
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Michael C. Dupont
AGE: 35
RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police stopped a red 2016 Chevrolet Truck after receiving a report of erratic operation. The operator, Dupont, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently taking into custody for suspicion of DUI. Dupont was transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Dupont was later released on a citation for DUI #3. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/02/2020.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/02/2020, 0930 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648