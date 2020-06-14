Middlesex Barracks - DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A302409

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: VSP - Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2020, 2205 hours

LOCATION: River St, Montpelier

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Michael C. Dupont

AGE: 35

RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a red 2016 Chevrolet Truck after receiving a report of erratic operation. The operator, Dupont, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently taking into custody for suspicion of DUI. Dupont was transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Dupont was later released on a citation for DUI #3. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 07/02/2020.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/02/2020, 0930 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648