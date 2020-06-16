Electro Scan UK Rolls Out Best In Class Multi-Sensor Leak Detection for Pressurised Water Mains & Rising Sewer Mains

Electro Scan's Multi-Sensor Tethered Probe Allows British & European Water Companies to Accurately Locate and Measure Leaks in Pressurised Water Mains and Rising Sewer Mains.

High Density Polyethylene 450 mm diameter PN10 class water pipe.

Using listening sticks dating back over 100 years, modern survey crews also use highly sensitive acoustic devices that attempt to triangulate leak areas.

Low Voltage Conductivity provides unbiased, unambiguous, and uncontested water leak locations and an estimated liters per second for each defect, with readings recorded during pull back when the Hydrochute is collapsed.