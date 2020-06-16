AMERICAN ENTERPRISE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSUREDMINE
We are not only impressed with the technology but also appreciate the hard work and excellent customer service from the InsuredMine team.”RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Enterprise Group, Inc. (AEG) announced today it will be partnering with InsuredMine for end-to-end management and engagement of customers and prospective customers. This partnership will empower the divisions of AEG to better showcase products and sales pipelines in an easy-to-access and user-friendly format. It can also help stimulate third-party activity for advanced exchanges, client engagements, and lead generation.
— Dennis Case, Vice President, Managing Director – Agency at AEG
“American Enterprise is excited about embracing this new CRM and automation platform developed by InsuredMine,” said Dennis Case, vice president, managing director – agency at AEG. “The system has withstood our rigorous testing over the last few months and is now ready to go live. We are not only impressed with the technology but also appreciate the hard work and excellent customer service from the InsuredMine team. We look forward to using new technology to enhance our sales and customer engagement efforts.”
The partnership with InsuredMine is a part of an ongoing, companywide focus on innovation within AEG, and is a result of earlier interaction with American Enterprise Ventures, LLC, which is a venture capital company backed by AEG that focuses on investments in early-stage startups in the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries.
“Representatives of American Enterprise Ventures discovered InsuredMine at an innovation summit and were impressed with the new technologies the company offered,” explained Case. “We were looking for a new CRM platform to better meet our growing needs, so the American Enterprise Ventures team brought the potential solution to company leaders for further vetting. It was a great find for us.”
As described by Case, additional benefits of the InsuredMine system include:
• Real-time data sharing across all platforms among all AEG users
• A comprehensive client database with extensive node tracking for maximum efficiency
• Advanced data visualization, analytics and insights to generate business reports that strengthen decision-making
“With this partnership opportunity, we are expanding into the market of Life and Health distribution, where sales and marketing automation and customer journey-mapping is rarely insurance specific. This is why InsuredMine is a game-changer for AEG because of our focus on vertical design thinking and higher ROI,” said Raution Jaiswal, co-founder of InsuredMine. “This was a natural partnership for both companies, and we are excited to be on the frontlines of this industry-changing technology solution.”
About American Enterprise Group, Inc.
American Enterprise Group, Inc., has multiple insurance company subsidiaries under the American Republic®, Great Western Insurance Company (GWIC®), and Medico® brands. These companies offer life and health insurance product solutions to help people secure their financial futures through various distribution channels and are licensed in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia. American Enterprise is based in Des Moines, Iowa, and employs approximately 450 people in its Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; and Ogden, Utah, offices.
About InsuredMine
InsuredMine is an all in one integrated solution helping independent insurance agents optimize and grow their agency by converting, engaging, and retaining clients, all while providing a state-of-the-art experience to the agents as well as their customers. InsuredMine’s CRM helps agents with sales, engagement, analytics, and mobility through the use of its Agency Portal and the Mobile App, and also offers an omnichannel presence to provide the last mile connectivity.
Raution Jaiswal
InsuredMine
+1 503-383-4791
