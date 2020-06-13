Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 13 June 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (226,034) deaths (6,070), and recoveries (103,323) by region:
Central (22,714 cases; 471 deaths; 8,152 recoveries): Burundi (94; 1; 61), Cameroon (8,929; 214; 4,906), Central African Republic (2,057; 7; 363), Chad (848; 72; 711), Congo (779; 25; 261), DRC (4,724; 106; 595), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77)
Eastern (25,621; 780; 9,022): Comoros (163; 2; 97), Djibouti (4,449; 41; 2,823), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,166; 55; 495), Kenya (3,457; 100; 1,221), Madagascar (1,230; 10; 344), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (510; 2; 321), Seychelles ( 11; 0; 11), somalia (2,571; 87; 538), South Sudan (1,604; 19; 15), Sudan (6,879; 433; 2,416), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (694; 0; 199)
Northern (63,625; 2,514; 27,398): Algeria (10,698; 751; 7,322), Egypt (41,303; 1,422; 11,108), Libya (409; 6; 59), Mauritania (1,439; 74; 250), Morocco (8,683; 212; 7,664), Tunisia (1,093; 49; 995)
Southern (65,323; 1,383; 36,710): Angola (130; 5; 42), Botswana (60; 1; 24), Eswatini (472; 3; 246), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (481; 4; 65), Mozambique (553; 2; 151), Namibia (32; 0; 17), South Africa (61,927; 1,354; 35,008), Zambia (1,321; 10; 1,104), Zimbabwe (343; 4; 51)
Western (48,751; 922; 22,041): Benin (412; 6; 222), Burkina Faso (892; 53; 799), Cape Verde (726; 6; 298), cote d'Ivoire (4,684; 45; 2,263), Gambia (28; 1; 22), Ghana (11,118; 48; 3,979), Guinea (4,426; 24; 3,106), Guinea-Bissau (1,460; 15; 153), Liberia (446; 32; 214), Mali (1,776; 104; 1,058), Niger (978; 65; 881), Nigeria (15,181; 399; 4,891), Senegal (4,996; 60; 3,228), Sierra Leone (1,103; 51; 648), Togo (525; 13; 279)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).