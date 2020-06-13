Coronavirus - Kenya: 152 people tested positive out 3,503 samples

We have ran a large test of 3,503 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which, 152 people tested positive for the virus. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is 112, 171, and the total case load in the country is 3,457.
