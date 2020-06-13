Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,035 in the last 365 days.

Foreign minister moves staff

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 13 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, Friday, carried out the movement of officials of this government ministerial department. ,

As part of the reorganization of the aforementioned ministerial department, Ambassadors Mário de Azevedo Constantino, Director of the Directorate of Multilateral Affairs and Jacinto Rangel Lopes Cordeiro Neto, head of the United Nations Department of Multilateral Affairs, were dismissed.   The Minister appointed Ambassador Jacinto Rangel Lopes Cordeiro Neto, as Director of the Directorate of Multilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

,

You just read:

Foreign minister moves staff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.