President demands greater quality education

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 13 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday urged a greater quality in education and considered the training of man as a bet to correct many shortcomings" that the sector faces. ,

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Secretary of State for Secondary Education, Gildo Matias José, the Angolan Head of State advocated a large investment in primary and secondary education, in the perspective of the country having well-trained staff.

The head of the Government said that the man must be trained and that the country must have the courage to overcome populism and the currents that argue that every Angolan citizen can be a doctor.

"Every Angolan citizen has this right, but it is not enough to have this right, you have to work to qualify to reach the top level," he said, warning that for the country to stand out in the "ranking" of African and world universities, the bet has to start at the levels below, otherwise it may compromise the future.

In the same ceremony, João Lourenço also swore in the secretary for Economic Affairs of the President of the Republic, Vitor Hugo Guilherme, and the Angolan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union (EU), Mário de Azevedo Constantino.

Regarding the mission of the new ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, the Angolan President considered it important, and highlighted the "good relations" existing with the EU host country.

In statements to the press at the end of the act, Ambassador Mário Constantino pledged to work intensively on economic diplomacy.

"We have as a principle that diplomacy should be at the service of the economy, looking at the challenges and objectives that Angola has for its economic growth," said the then Director of Multilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.