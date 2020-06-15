Dubai Land Department reduces real estate registration procedures to one step through one channel

The new accomplishment ensures customer convenience and happiness, and enhances Dubai's position as the preferred global real estate investment destination

DUBAI, UNITED ARABIC EMIRATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its keenness to facilitate the completion of real estate registration transactions – buying, selling, and other transactions – with record speed, and enabling the appropriate investment climate for the real estate sector, Dubai Land Department (DLD) provided a team to work directly from the real estate registration trustee centres. The team includes a manager and an auditor with the aim of providing easy and flexible services to its customers, saving their time and effort, and providing simplified and flexible procedures. This step helps DLD excel over its peers from global investment destinations.

This service came into effect at the beginning of March 2020, where the team’s role is to provide technical support to the centres, provide support to the customers, and review and complete their transactions simultaneously, thus achieving the slogan ‘complete your transaction in one step through one channel.’ Team members are required to provide support operations to the registration trustee centres through advanced and certified mechanisms to verify, review, and certify all the required information as well as confirm that they have the necessary powers to conclude all procedures and services provided in the registration trustee centres, including the issuance of title deeds.

Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services Sector at DLD, said: “As part of our relentless efforts to provide distinguished services according to the highest standards enforced worldwide in the field of real estate registration, we managed to achieve this unprecedented success by developing an easy-to-use system that is available for all customers to obtain real estate registration services and through which they can choose and locate registration trustee offices. These distinguished accomplishments will help strengthen Dubai’s position as a preferred real estate investment destination in the world that supports all parties in the local real estate market, to ensure their comfort and happiness.”

The process begins with the sellers and buyers at the real estate registration trustee centres; the required and valid legal documents must be submitted for review and approval as required. DLD’s fees should be paid via a certified bank cheque, along with the fees of the real estate registration trustee via the payment portal. After completing some of the required procedures, the registration trustee will issue the title deed for the new owner.

In an effort to elevate customer happiness to the highest possible levels, DLD developed a new and independent complaints mechanism related to real estate registration and survey maps in cooperation with Smart Dubai (complaints system), as it is the neutral and supervising authority when submitting customer complaints.

This service is part of the Smart Dubai initiative. In case of any defect, the customer can register a complaint against the registration trustee centre through https://ecomplain.dubai.gov.ae, specifying its nature and providing all other details to handle the complaint and maintain the applicant’s confidentiality, with the possibility of the customer obtaining the proposed solutions to specific problems until the complaint is resolved and closed, while ensuring a response to the submitted complaint.

