Angola reaffirms cooperation with Russia

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 13 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Friday reiterated Angola's interest in continuing cooperation with the Russian Federation in different fields, with a view to mutual interest. ,

In a message of congratulations to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of Russia Day, marked June 12, the Angolan Head of State expresses the hope that cooperation will help to advance Angola's development and deepen Russian achievements.

In his message, which was extended to the People and Government of the Russian Federation, João Lourenço said that the celebration of 12 June, in this year marking 75 years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, took on a "particularly grandiose" significance.

He stresses that the date recalls "the history and the difficult and heroic path taken" by Russia "to achieve the high levels of economic, scientific and technological development".

In the note, on behalf of the Angolan People and Government and himself, the President of the Republic states that the levels of development achieved give Russia an active and indispensable role in the international community, for the independence, sovereignty and freedom of peoples.