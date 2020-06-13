New Haven Barracks/ DLS-C
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501446
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/12/20, 2239 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Salisbury, VT
VIOLATION: DLS
ACCUSED: Stephan Belanger
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/12/20 at approximately 2239 hours, Troopers observed a motorcycle traveling 76 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone on US Route 7 in the Town of Salisbury. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator identified as Stephan Belanger (26) of Middlebury, VT. Investigation revealed Belanger was under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont and not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.
Belanger was issued a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/03/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of operating after suspension or revocation of license.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.