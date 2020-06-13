New Haven Barracks/ DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501446

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/12/20, 2239 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION: DLS

ACCUSED: Stephan Belanger

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/12/20 at approximately 2239 hours, Troopers observed a motorcycle traveling 76 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone on US Route 7 in the Town of Salisbury. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator identified as Stephan Belanger (26) of Middlebury, VT. Investigation revealed Belanger was under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont and not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

Belanger was issued a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/03/20 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of operating after suspension or revocation of license.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.