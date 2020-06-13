Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501440

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                             

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/12/2020, 1826 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Rd., Town of Whiting

VIOLATIONS:

-Simple Assault

-Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Cheyenne Long                                              

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

 

VICTIM: Joanna Cram

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/12/2020 at 1826 Hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault and vandalism which had occurred on 06/12/2020 at a residence in the Town of Whiting.

 

Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered Cheyenne Long (18) of Whiting, VT had physically assaulted Joanna Cram (28) of Brandon, VT and vandalized Cram's vehicle.

 

Long was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/06/2020 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief

