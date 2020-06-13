New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501440
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/12/2020, 1826 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Rd., Town of Whiting
VIOLATIONS:
-Simple Assault
-Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Cheyenne Long
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
VICTIM: Joanna Cram
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/12/2020 at 1826 Hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault and vandalism which had occurred on 06/12/2020 at a residence in the Town of Whiting.
Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered Cheyenne Long (18) of Whiting, VT had physically assaulted Joanna Cram (28) of Brandon, VT and vandalized Cram's vehicle.
Long was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 07/06/2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.