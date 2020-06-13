Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ottawa Tech Company Develops, Tests New Technology Amid COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taleam Systems has been working on a technology to help medical clinics and hospitals that is now completed. The purpose of this technology is to aid the whole world but most importantly for health care professionals who work in remote areas that don’t have the resources for electricity.

The costs of the technology is $1800 CAD. This includes 14 days return policy and one year manufacture warranty.

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems says, “Today we tested the efficiency of the technology and it works as expected.” Ahmadzai who emigrate out of Afghanistan to war safe country Canada says he wants to give back and help the people.

It was under former Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chretien that the government agreed to join Americans in the joint war operation in Afghanistan.

Since the technology is proven to work effectively, Taleam Systems is looking to partner up with innovation companies that also want to make a difference in the world.

Taleam Systems provides tech support to medical clinics and hospitals in Canada. To learn more about the tech company based in Ottawa, visit www.taleamsystems.com

Media contact:
Meladul Haq Ahmadzai
melad@taleamsystems.com
613-521-9229

