Early Childhood Education and Care Department Announces Advisory Council

06.12.2020

SANTA FE — Today, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) announced the formation of its Advisory Council.

“When Gov. Lujan Grisham and the Legislature created ECECD last year, they wisely chose to enlist the help of New Mexicans from communities across the state,” said ECECD Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. “As we work to build a department that responds quickly and effectively to the needs of children and families, these diverse voices and perspectives will be incredibly valuable.”

“Parents, early childhood professionals, and other community stakeholders spent years advocating for the creation of a state agency dedicated to early childhood. Now, many of those same voices will help shape how ECECD’s success is measured and the long-term sustainability of the agency - and we’re thankful for their service,” said Mariana Padilla, Director of the Children’s Cabinet.

Background

The Advisory Council fulfills a requirement established in SB 22, the 2019 legislation that created the Early Childhood Education and Care Department. Members were chosen from a pool of over 300 applicants by an independent panel composed of participants from New Mexico’s Public Education Department (PED), Higher Education Department (HED), and ECECD. In making its selections, the panel followed a rubric of applicant requirements outlined in SB 22, prioritizing members who reflect geographic, cultural, linguistic, gender, ethnic, and racial diversity and experience in a range of early childhood and higher education settings.

Members of the Council include:

Alma Martell / Organizer, OLE / Albuquerque Amber Cadena / Educator, Chins / Alamogordo Amber Wallin / Deputy Director, NM Voices for Children / Albuquerque Amelia Black / ECE Faculty, Dine College / Crownpoint Anita Rios / Facilitator, Community Partnership for Children / Albuquerque Anna Marie Garcia / Vice President of Early Childhood Education, LANL Foundation / Espanola Barbara Tedrow / Owner, Smiling Faces Child Care Center / Farmington Candace Keams Benally / Principal and PreK Administrator, Central Schools / Shiprock Catron Allred / Director, Central NM Community College / Albuquerque Coda Omness / Department Chair CTE, ENMU-Ruidoso / Ruidoso Crystal Tapia / Executive Director and Owner, Noah’s Ark Children’s Academy & Early Childhood Solutions / Albuquerque Dana Bell / Interim Director, Cradle to Career Policy Institute UNM / Albuquerque Diana Hammond / Pre-K Coordinator and Special Education Teacher, Ruidoso Municipal Schools / Ruidoso Doris Salazar / Lead Pre-K Teacher, Desert Montessori / Santa Fe Elsa Begueria / Superintendent, Lake Arthur Municipal Schools / Lake Arthur Elizabeth Beers / Director of Community-Based Programs, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Socorro General Hospital / Socorro Elizabeth Torrison / Early Intervention Executive Director, NAPPR Inc. / Albuquerque Elsa Rojas / Lead Nursery Teacher, Partnership for Community Action / Albuquerque Francine Cachucha / Program Director, Jicarilla Child & Family Education Center / Dulce Franz Joachim / General Manager & CEO, New Mexico PBS and KNME-TV / Albuquerque Gil Vigil / Executive Director, Eight Northern Indian Pueblos Council / Tesuque Pueblo Hope Morales / Executive Director, Teach Plus / Roswell Joan Baker / Executive Director, BEFORE / Albuquerque Julie Lucero / Executive Director of Special Education, Santa Fe Public Schools / Santa Fe Kelly Dineyazhe Hunter / Assistant Professor, Navajo Technical University / Crownpoint Lori Martinez / Executive Director, Ngage New Mexico / Las Cruces Maria Elena Salazar / Lecturer III, UNM Early Childhood Education Degree Programs / Albuquerque Mark Sparenberg / IT and QA Coordinator, Child & Family Services Inc. of Lea County / Hobbs Melanie Skinner / Principal and NMPreK Coordinator, Brown Early Childhood Center / Portales Michael Armendariz / Director, Tresco Children Services / Las Cruces Noemi Langley / Center Coordinator and Family Advocate, Child & Family Services Inc. of Lea County / Hobbs Nora Hernandez Cordova / Equal Justice Paralegal Fellow, New Mexico Immigrant Law Center / Albuquerque Ruth Ann Ortiz / Board of Directors President, New Mexico Association for Infant Mental Health / Las Cruces Sally Green / Preschool Supervisor, Roswell Independent School District / Roswell Taylor J. Etchemendy / UNM Taos Mentor Network Coordinator and Director of INSPIRE Bilingual Early Learning Center / Taos Terry Anderson / Executive Director and Project Coordinator, Community Partnership for Children / Silver City Trisha Moquino / Founding Executive Director and Guide, Keres Children’s Learning Center / Cochiti Pueblo Representative Rebecca Dow / Truth or Consequences Kelly Klundt, Legislative Finance Committee Secretary Debbie Romero, Department of Finance and Administration (Meribeth Densmore, Representative)

The Council will also include two professional facilitators, and will meet four times this year before submitting a series of recommendations to the Governor and the Legislature.

