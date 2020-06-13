Big Banc Split Corp. Announces Exchange Ratios

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments” or “Purpose”), on behalf of Big Banc Split Corp. (the “Company”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange option (the “Exchange Option”) with respect to its initial public offering of class A shares (the “Class A Shares”) and preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”) at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share and $10.00 per Class A Share. Under the Exchange Option, prospective purchasers can purchase Class A Shares or units (consisting of one Class A Share and one Preferred Share) (each, a “Unit”) of the Company by an exchange of freely-tradable listed securities of the issuers listed below (the “Exchange Eligible Securities”). The Exchange Option deadline was 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 12, 2020.



The following table indicates the name, CUSIP number, adjusted volume weighted average trading price (“Adjusted VWAP”), exchange ratio per Class A Share and exchange ratio per Unit for each of the Exchange Eligible Securities (the “Exchange Ratios”) as calculated in the manner described in the Company’s prospectus dated May 15, 2020. The Adjusted VWAP and Exchange Ratios are rounded to six decimal places. The Company will not issue fractional Class A Shares or Units.

Company Name Ticker CUSIP Adjusted VWAP Exchange Ratio Per Class A Share Exchange Ratio Per Unit Bank of Montreal BMO 063671101 $75.224396 0.132935 0.265871 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM 136069101 $96.337369 0.103801 0.207603 National Bank of Canada NA 633067103 $62.888816 0.159010 0.318021 Royal Bank of Canada RY 780087102 $93.277950 0.107206 0.214412 The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 064149107 $59.534514 0.167969 0.335939 The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD 891160509 $63.337078 0.157885 0.315770 Canadian Western Bank CWB 13677F101 $25.573714 0.391026 0.782053 Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF VCN 92205P104 $31.470109 0.317761 0.635523 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 46433F106 $22.993892 0.434898 0.869796 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 46430W102 $21.613000 0.462684 0.925368 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 46431B107 $33.331598 0.300015 0.600031 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 46430J101 $24.979964 0.400320 0.800641 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 46428D108 $23.688252 0.422150 0.844300 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN 05574G109 $21.185789 0.472014 0.944029 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 055685101 $24.570225 0.406996 0.813993 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 05560U104 $15.320357 0.652726 1.305452 BMO Low Volatility CAD Equity ETF ZLB 05573T102 $31.179692 0.320721 0.641443 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 05581T102 $8.259773 1.210686 2.421373 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 46431G205 $10.644333 0.939467 1.878934 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF 74934A103 $17.069332 0.585846 1.171692 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 26800U100 $16.176058 0.618197 1.236395 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF CAD-Hedged XPF 46431J100 $15.236080 0.656336 1.312673

The Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has conditionally approved the listing of the Class A Shares and the Preferred Shares, subject to the Company fulfilling all of the requirements of the TSX. Trading under the symbols BNK and BNK.PR.A is expected to commence on the anticipated closing date of the Offering, being Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The Company will invest on an approximately equally-weighted basis in a portfolio (the “Portfolio”) of equity securities (the “Portfolio Shares”) of the following publicly traded Canadian banks: Bank of Montreal; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; National Bank of Canada; Royal Bank of Canada; The Bank of Nova Scotia; and The Toronto-Dominion Bank. In order to seek to generate additional returns and enhance the Portfolio’s income, the Manager may write covered call options and cash covered put options in respect of some or all of the Portfolio Shares held in the Portfolio.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide their holders with fixed cumulative preferential monthly cash distributions in the amount of $0.05 per Preferred Share ($0.60 per annum or 6.0% per annum on the issue price of $10.00 per Preferred Share) until November 30, 2023 (the “Maturity Date”) and to return the original issue price of $10.00 to holders on the Maturity Date.

The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide their holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions initially in the amount of $0.067 per Class A Share, representing a yield on the issue price of the Class A Shares of 8.0% per annum and to provide holders with the opportunity for growth in the net asset value per Class A Share.

Purpose will act as the manager, portfolio manager and promoter of the Company, and will provide all administrative services required by the Company.

The syndicate of agents for the Offering is being led by National Bank Financial Inc. and also includes CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Richardson GMP Limited, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Desjardins Securities Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Haywood Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation, Manulife Securities Incorporated and PI Financial Corp.

