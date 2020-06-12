MSB Financial Corp to Pay $0.104 Special Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MILLINGTON, N.J., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSB Financial Corp., (the “Company” or “MSB”) (Nasdaq: MSBF), the holding company for Millington Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.104 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on or about June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 22, 2020.



Such dividend payment is consistent with the Agreement and Plan of Merger (“Merger Agreement’) dated December 18, 2019 between Kearny Financial Corp. (“Kearny”) and the Company providing for the merger of the Company with and into Kearny, with Kearny as the surviving corporation (the “Merger”). The Merger Agreement provides that the Company may pay dividends on its common stock pending the closing of the Merger comparable to any dividend paid by Kearny on its common stock, with such Company dividend equal to the Kearny dividend payment per share multiplied by 1.3, and a dividend comprised of the dollar amount of certain cost savings realized prior to the Merger. Based upon the Kearny dividend of $0.08 per share paid in June 2020, that permits a Company dividend of $0.104 per share.

About MSB Financial Corp.

MSB Financial Corp. is the holding company for Millington Bank, a state chartered savings bank headquartered in Millington, New Jersey. Millington Bank is a metropolitan, community-focused bank serving residents and businesses in its market area through four full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey.



