Etrion Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

GENEVA, June 12, 2020 -- Etrion Corporation ("Etrion" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ETX/OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, held its 2020 Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders in Toronto on June 12, 2020 and the nominees listed in the management information circular were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors based on proxies received are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Marco Antonio Northland 237,017,597 99.48 % 1,237,940 0.52 % Ian Lundin 237,620,759 99.73 % 634,778 0.27 % Aksel Azrac 237,140,863 99.53 % 1,114,674 0.47 % Garrett Soden 237,441,411 99.66 % 814,126 0.34 % Henrika Frykman 237,804,969 99.81 % 450,568 0.19 %

Shareholders of the Corporation also approved resolutions appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as the Corporation’s auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Corporation to fix their remuneration and approving all unallocated rights or other entitlements under the Corporation’s Restricted Share Plan effective for a three year period, until June 12, 2023.

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MW of solar capacity and owns the 45 MW Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

The information was submitted for publication at 10:05 p.m. CET on June 12, 2020.

