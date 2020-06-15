Cornbread Hemp Taps Growing Pet CBD Market With Corndog-Flavored CBD Oil

Cornbread Hemp is the first Kentucky brand to offer USDA certified organic CBD products. Cornbread Hemp spokes-dog, Rosco the Cavapoo, enjoying his summer with CBD products. Buddy the cat loves Cornbread Hemp's corndog-flavored CBD oil.

A new report from Nielsen and Headset reveals huge market opportunities for CBD pet products, and Cornbread Hemp is leading the charge.

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, June 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornbread Hemp™, a leading and trusted provider of USDA certified organic CBD oils and other full spectrum CBD products, today unveiled a line of corndog-flavored CBD oil specifically designed for the pet market.“According to the Neilson study released earlier this year, seventy-four percent of all CBD buyers own pets,” said Jim Higdon, co-founder of Louisville-based Cornbread Hemp. “A quarter of American dog owners use CBD products and half of those are already using hemp-derived CBD for their dogs, according to the study. And this study was released before the COVID lockdown increased pet ownership across America.”Cornbread Hemp’s full-spectrum CBD Pet Oil is made with the premium hemp extract distilled to 75% purity. The distillation process removes the harsh taste and hempy plant matter that most pets don’t enjoy. Even the pickiest of pets can enjoy the natural flavor of the company’s proprietary corndog-flavored CBD oil for dogs and cats. Yes, cats enjoy CBD as much as dogs.Available in 250 mg bottles with 30 doses, each dropper contains 8 mg of CBD, which is the ideal dose for a 40-pound dog. With half- and quarter-markers on the dropper, pet parents can easily find the right dose. For pets over 60 pounds, the company offers full-spectrum CBD capsules. These CBD capsules are 25 mg each and come in a 30-count amber glass bottle. As with all pet supplements, the company recommends discussing any new medication with your veterinarian before adding it to your pet’s routine.Cornbread Hemp tests every batch in an ISO-certified lab for potency, heavy metals, pesticides, microbials, and residual solvents. The company’s CBD products for pets are always safe, accurate, and delicious.“We have converted a number of CBD skeptics into true believers when they see how their dog or cat responds to our corndog-flavored CBD oil for pets.” Higdon said. “Hearing from pet owners about how our CBD oil has improved their pet’s wellness has become one of the most rewarding aspects of starting this company.”In addition to their pet products, Cornbread Hemp offers certified organic CBD oils made from Kentucky-grown organic hemp, extracted with organic sugarcane ethanol, and blended with organic medium chain coconut oil to create a CBD oil worthy of the USDA certified organic seal.The company recently produced a 60-second video to showcase their supply chain and production methods. This video is embedded in this press release below.Cornbread Hemp is a leading provider of trusted, high-quality hemp-derived CBD products including a full line of USDA certified organic CBD oils, as well as full spectrum lotions, capsules, and pet products. The company sources all of its hemp exclusively from Kentucky farms and uses only the highest quality flowers in its extractions. The firm uses the same pure, naturally filtered water that makes Kentucky bourbon so famous.Co-founders Jim Higdon and Eric Zipperle began shipping top-shelf CBD products from cornbreadhemp.com in April 2019 and partnering with retailers soon after. Today, consumers can find Cornbread Hemp™ products in over 100 retail locations across 10 states. The company can be reached by phone at (502) 289-1552 and via email at support@cornbreadhemp.com.(These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Cornbread Hemp products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.)# # #

