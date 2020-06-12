Medical Cannabis Advisory Board Meeting to be held June 17, 2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health today announced that the Medical Cannabis Advisory Board (MCAB) will hold a virtual meeting at 10:00 a.m. on June 17, 2020.

This meeting will be streamed on DHHR’s YouTube channel and can be accessed by the public at www.medcanwv.org

“The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis continues to progress in making medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “OMC looks forward to sharing this progress with the MCAB and receiving input for future planning.”