NBA 2K League Announces Partnerships with GameStop, Jostens, SAP and Tissot

NBA 2K League (https://on.nba.com/3cRYitT) Features Record Partner Roster for 2020 Season; THE TIPOFF Powered by AT&T to Air Live June 16-19 on ESPN2, Twitch and YouTube.

With the 2020 NBA 2K League season officially underway, the league today announced four new marketing partnerships with GameStop, Jostens, SAP and Tissot. The new partners join the NBA 2K League’s record roster of 13 marketing partners for 2020, the most ever for an NBA 2K League season.

“We’re thrilled by the level of interest and support from fans and partners for our third season,” said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue. “We’re excited to work with such a wide range of companies that share our commitment to growing the NBA 2K League, and we thank all of them for their collaboration to engage new and returning fans in creative ways.”

The league’s four new partners will provide both fans and players with unique opportunities to stay closer to the game through new championship hardware, engaging NBA 2K League content, statistical insights, analytics software and in-game enhancements.

GameStop is the Official Video Game Retailer of the NBA 2K League and the Presenting Partner of Draft Clash on Sunday, June 14, an event that highlights the top NBA 2K League rookies against seasoned veterans. Throughout the season, GameStop provides fans with access to NBA 2K League content and will promote NBA 2K League broadcasts on GameStop channels, including GameStop TV (https://bit.ly/3hmwH7A).

Jostens is the Official Ring Partner of the NBA 2K League and recently delivered custom championship rings (https://bit.ly/2YykPXw) to 2019 NBA 2K League Champion T-Wolves Gaming.

SAP joins the NBA 2K League as its Official Business Analytics Software Partner and the Presenting Partner of the official NBA 2K League stats website (https://on.nba.com/3cYtasG). In addition, SAP delivers engaging statistical insights to fans on NBA 2K League broadcasts and on the league’s social channels.

Tissot is the Official Watch and the Official Timekeeper of the NBA 2K League, presenting the league’s virtual in-game shot clock and buzzer beaters as they occur. Twenty-four seconds ahead of NBA 2K League matches tipping off, the NBA 2K League countdown clock turns into a Tissot countdown clock. Additionally, throughout the season, Tissot will sponsor a content series called “24 Seconds With,” where the hosts spend 24 seconds with a player, coach or NBA 2K League personality or guest.

GameStop, Jostens, SAP and Tissot join league partners Anheuser-Busch, AT&T, Champion Athleticwear, HyperX, Panera Bread, Raynor Gaming, Scuf Gaming, Snickers and Stance, which engage NBA 2K League fans year-round through exclusive content, interviews and behind-the-scenes videos with players, events, fan promotions, league and team apparel, gaming merchandise and more.

The 2020 NBA 2K League season tipped off Tuesday, May 5 with all 23 NBA 2K League teams competing in remote gameplay from their local markets. Regular-season matches begin at 7 p.m. ET (1:00 a.m. CAT) every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with four distinct matchups each night. NBA 2K League competition airs live on ESPN2, ESPN’s digital platforms, Sportsnet (Canada), Twitch and YouTube and on delay on eGG Network (Southeast Asia).

THE TIPOFF powered by AT&T (https://on.nba.com/3fiJPsz), the first of the NBA 2K League’s three in-season tournaments, will take place Tuesday, June 16 – Friday, June 19. All 23 teams will participate. Games will begin at 6 p.m. ET (12:00 a.m. CAT) on June 16 – 17 and at 7 p.m. ET (1:00 a.m. CAT) on June 18 – 19, and will air live on ESPN2, ESPN’s digital platforms and the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Games will also air in Canada on Sportsnet on June 16 from 6 – 9 p.m. ET and throughout the tournament on delay in Southeast Asia on eGG Network.

