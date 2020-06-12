BITAUTO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of BITA and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Yiche Holding Limited, pursuant to which Bitauto will be acquired by an investor consortium led by Morespark Limited, an affiliate of Tencent Holdings Limited, and Hammer Capital Opportunities Fund L.P.



On June 12, 2020, Bitauto announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Yiche Holding Limited for approximately $1.1 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Bitauto’s stockholders will receive $16 in cash for each ordinary share or American depositary share (“ADS”) owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Bitauto’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Bitauto’s stockholders.

