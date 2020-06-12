16th circuit commission provides notice of Webex interviews for Standridge associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

12 June 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission will interview the applicants for the Standridge associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 25 beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The commission members will be present at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Applicants will participate in the interviews by video conference.

Groups of three or four applicants will join a Webex video conference at the designated time. Although each applicant will be interviewed separately, all applicants in each group must join the conference call no later than five minutes before the designated start time for the group Webex video conference to which they are assigned. Applicants will remain in the video conference but will be placed on hold, unable to hear other interviews, until it is time for their interview.

The public may attend the interviews by calling in to the video conference. If you are a member of the public and you wish to participate in the video conference, please e-mail Tammy Beckert at tammy.beckert@courts.mo.gov no later than 5 p.m. June 19, 2020. You will be provided an e-mail invitation to the video conference and a call-in number. You must call in no later than five minutes before the start of the group interview session you wish to attend.

Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 25.

Members of the Commission are Karen King Mitchell, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Kirk Presley; and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.

