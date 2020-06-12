Virtual Alice in Dairyland Finals Set for June 19-20

Release Date: June 12, 2020​

Media Contacts: Rick Hummell, Public Information Officer, 608-224-5041, richard.hummell@wi.gov​

MADISON – Following the March announcement that the 2020 Alice in Dairyland Finals would be postponed due to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is providing additional details on when, where, and how to watch the selection of Wisconsin's 73rd Alice in Dairyland.

A live question and answer session with all six top candidates will be held on Friday, June 19 from 7:00-8:30 PM CST. The final event, during which the next Alice in Dairyland will be selected, will be held on Saturday, June 20 from 7:30-9:00 PM CST. Both events will be livestreamed on the Alice in Dairyland Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DATCPAliceInDairyland.

The current Alice in Dairyland is Abigail Martin of Rock County. Martin will stay on in the position through June. The six top candidates to become the 73rd Alice in Dairyland are:

Rachel Gerbitz, Milton|

Erica Helmer, Plymouth

Stephanie Hoff, Thorp

Kaitlin Konder, Glenwood City

Julia Nunes, Chippewa Falls

Grace Schroeder, Cashton

Thanks to collaborative efforts between DATCP and the Walworth County Alice in Dairyland Committee (also the host of the 2021 finals), several adjustments were made to the 2020 Finals to accommodate social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions. For example, instead of touring agri-businesses as a group and delivering a live speech at the finals, this year candidates were required to tour two agri-businesses on their own and create a vlog, which will be shared at the final event.

Alice in Dairyland Background:​

Alice in Dairyland is a full-time marketing and communications professional serving as Wisconsin's agricultural ambassador. She is employed by DATCP for a one-year term to promote the state's agricultural industry via media outreach, presentations and attending community events.

