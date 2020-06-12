In East London this morning, receiving 200 range-topping walkie talkie devices from Altron Nexus. This secure communications device has a cross-country range and has endless advantages in SA's COVID-19 fight.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
You just read:
Coronavirus - South Africa: Range-Topping Walkie Talkie Devices from Altron Nexus for South Africa’s COVID-19 fight
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.