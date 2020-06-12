Bridge Work Next Week in Washington Township, Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that there will be single lane closures on Route 35 next week in Washington Township, Snyder County.

On Monday, June 15, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will be placing an epoxy overlay on the bridge near Red Bank Road. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging while the work is being performed.

This work is part of a micro-surfacing project with the contractor Suit-Kote Corporation.

Bridge work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, June 16, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

