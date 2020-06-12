DLC CEO Gary Mauris Appointed Chairman

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V: FCF) (“FAC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Gary Mauris, founder and CEO of Dominion Lending Centres, as Chairman of the Board. In addition, Ron Gratton has been appointed Lead Independent Director.



James Bell, President and CEO commented: “Gary is the obvious choice as our Chairman. DLC represented approximately 60% of the Corporation’s adjusted proportionate share EBITDA in fiscal 2019, making it the Corporation’s core asset. With significant shareholdings in the Corporation and an unparalleled competitive drive and entrepreneurial spirit, Gary is uniquely positioned to lead the Corporation forward.”

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a permanent investment approach.



The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FCF”.



