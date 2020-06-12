Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,118 in the last 365 days.

A first look at the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's more than a redesign; this is what it means to go Rogue. Catch the debut of the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue on Nissan News USA on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 9 a.m. EDT.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution, and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

Media Contacts:

Josh Clifton
Senior Manager, Product Communications and Auto Shows
Office: 615-725-1767
Email: josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com

Jeff Wandell
Product Communications – EVs/Crossovers
Office: 615-725-1448
Email: jeff.wandell@nissan-usa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3f8db0b-3b1f-4d20-9d99-f4d9eab466f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad6d0dfa-69e0-46eb-9190-bf1119b56a85

Primary Logo

2021 Nissan Rogue Teaser

Catch the debut of the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue on Nissan News USA on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 9 a.m. EDT.
2021 Nissan Rogue Teaser with text

Catch the debut of the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue on Nissan News USA on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 9 a.m. EDT.

You just read:

A first look at the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.