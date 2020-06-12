GameStop Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (the “Company”) today reported preliminary voting results from the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”) held Friday June 12, 2020. Based on the preliminary results, the ten directors that will serve as members of the Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of stockholders will include Hestia Capital Partners, LP’s and Permit Capital Enterprise Fund, LP’s nominees Kurtis Wolf and Paul Evans.



Based on the preliminary results, the nominees elected to the Board were Lizabeth Dunn, Paul Evans, Raul J. Fernandez, Reginald Fils-Aimé, George E. Sherman, William Simon, James Symancyk, Carrie W. Teffner, Kathy P. Vrabeck, and Kurtis Wolf. As previously announced, Ms. Vrabeck, formerly the Board’s Lead Independent Director, will serve as Chair of the Board. Daniel A. DeMatteo, Gerald Szczepanski, Larry S. Zilavy and Steven R. Koonin retired from the Board and did not stand for re-election at the Meeting, reducing the Board to 10 members.

“We welcome Mr. Wolf and Mr. Evans to the Board, and look forward to working together to deliver value to all GameStop stockholders. I would like to thank Jerome Davis and Thomas Kelly for their years of Board service. I would also like to thank Daniel DeMatteo for his years of service as Executive Chairman, former CEO and co-founder. Dan’s passion for our business inspired us to grow from a small software retailer to the world's largest video game omni-channel retailer offering the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats,” said Kathy Vrabeck, Chair of the Board.

GameStop will file the voting results, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) within four business days.

