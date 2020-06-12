CELEBRATE NATIONAL ROSE WINE DAY JUNE 13th ENJOY WINES IN THE COLORS OF SUNSHINE AND AROMAS OF PROVENCE
Chateau Roubine-Cru Classe & Chateau Sainte Beatrice, Rose Wines of Provence, Now Available in USA Exclusively Through Royal Wine CorpWEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Rosé Day on the second Saturday in June each year recognizes a wine that complements many dishes. Rosé is probably the oldest known type of wine, dating back as far as 600 BC. Rosé wines are generally made from red grapes and are very versatile wines. A rosé wine will also be lighter in color than red wine, deeper in color than white wine. The pink color of rosé wine depends on the time the grape skin stays in contact with the juice, also known as maceration. There are also rosé wines that are semi-sparkling or sparkling, with different intensities of sweetness levels and dryness.
Royal Wine Corp is pleased to announce that they have been named exclusive North American (USA) distributor and importer of Chateau Roubine - Cru Classe & Chateau Sainte Beatrice, two famous vineyards of Provence producing delicious rose wines.
Their partnership aims to deliver the best French rose wines from Provence to wineries, wine shops, restaurants and allow the consumer to enjoy the best juices from the harvest.
Owned by Valerie Rousselle & family, Château Roubine and Château Sainte-Béatrice are known as the wineries of excellence as both vineyards respect the regional winemaking tradition while using the most modern techniques. The specificity of each of them is to grow grapes organically, while working with sustainable and biodynamic agriculture.
The wines are elaborated in the purest respect of nature & environment, soil and biodiversity. The production is limited in order to seek the optimal grape maturity to deliver fantastic wines full of sunshine, delicate tastes and flavors.
These Côtes de Provence wines are found on the finest gastronomic tables and are exported all around the world.
About Royal Wine
The history of Royal Wine Corp. began in the early 19th century in the town of Vrbové in Slovakia. There, the Herzog family crafted wines of royal acclaim for over 150 years, with each of six generations passing their legacy down to the next. In 1948, Eugene Herzog, the head of the Herzog family at the time, moved his family and settled on New York City, and in 1958, after working his way up the company purchased with his four sons Royal Wine Corp.
Today, Royal Wine's portfolio of domestic and international wines range from traditional wine producing regions of France, Italy, and Spain, as well as Israel, New Zealand, and Argentina. Additionally, Royal Wine Corp.’s spirit and liqueur portfolio offer some of the most sought-after scotches, bourbons, tequilas and vodkas as well as hard to find specialty items such as flavored brandies and liqueurs. The company owns and operates the Kedem Winery in upstate New York, as well as Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California, a state-of-the-art-facility that also features the award-winning restaurant Tierra Sur, serving the finest, Mediterranean-inspired, contemporary Californian Cuisine. @RoyalWineCorp; royalwine.com.
