View Systems, Inc. (VSYM) Announces a Case Study by Ingram Micro Showed their Award Winning ViewScan Concealed Weapons and Theft Detector Dramatically Prevented Loss at a Massive Distribution Center in Memphis.

Barranquilla, Colombia, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) (the “Company”), announces Ingram Micro, a global distributor of technology and supply chain services with close to $50 Billion in sales, reported the Company’s ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detector has dramatically reduced theft at their massive 1 MM Sq. Ft. distribution center in Memphis, TN. The ViewScan solution was such a success for Ingram Micro’s Memphis facility that they rolled out in the Chicago Distribution Center.

To read the case study online, click here .

“Theft has dramatically decreased since we deployed ViewScan….,” reports Cris Paffrath, Ingram Micro’s U.S. Director of Safety and Security. “A key reason for this is because ViewScan scans ferrous metals from head to toe, including the ground area that is often missed by other systems,” continued Mr. Paffrath. His team also reported that items of interest smuggled in shoes weren’t being detected. Due to rebar feedback issues with standard metal detectors, the space six inches off the ground was often vulnerable—ideal for in-shoe theft.

When most of the world thinks about security screenings, they think about stopping “items of interest” from entering a building or event. When asset protection managers consider such screenings, they think about stopping such assets from leaving a location. No large warehouse is immune to theft, even across organizations that vet and trust their associates. It’s impossible to know the intention of every visitor, contractor or seasonal staffer entering your facility. As Safety and Security Director, this was an ongoing challenge for Mr. Paffrath.

“If you can name the most popular technology on the planet, we probably have it in one of our 12 distribution facilities in the U.S.,” shares Paffrath. “Not only were we experiencing loss of items such as earbuds and Apple watches, but the everyday associate experience was negative due to our long screening process with traditional metal detectors.”

Every person safely passing through the portal is scanned and can be archived with a snapshot image, date and time, threshold settings, sensor readings and graphical display. Archiving can be controlled at the workstation with the flexibility to monitor anyone entering or leaving a building, including after hours. Unlike traditional walkthrough systems, ViewScan is a completely passive detection solution. That means its sensor technology accurately detects the location and number of items of interest, while ignoring personal artifacts like coins, keys and jewelry. It can also detect and locate objects that have been covered or masked with materials such as aluminum foil, lead and plastic.

View Systems, Inc. has a licensing agreement with IP Video Corp. to assemble and distribute ViewScan units in the United States. According to Mr. Paffrath, “…thanks to ViewScan’s affordability, the future partnership between Ingram Micro and IPVideo is bright.”

View Systems, Inc. has been making upgrades and modifications to ViewScan to rapidly expand in the international market. They have begun to fulfill ViewScan international orders and shipped units from the U.S. while they begin setting up their assembly plant in Barranquilla, Colombia as planned.

“I look forward to coming down to Colombia to begin rolling out the next generation of ViewScan products, my engineers and I have been designing new features that will greatly enhance its functionality and affordability that will open new markets around the World.” stated Gunther Than, View Systems, Inc. Director and Developer of ViewScan.

John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc. added, “Asset Protection is second only to safety for a major corporation, ViewScan catches visitors/employees coming and going. Most people don’t know you can smuggle small electronics in your shoes and go undetected with conventional metal detectors, well not anymore.”

In addition, View Systems, Inc. would like to announce they anticipate filing their annual report in the next 7 days or so and will be making further announcements regarding their other businesses.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning legal hemp industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

