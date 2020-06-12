Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Will Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market

Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.5 Billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market – By Raw Material (ePTFE, Polyurethane, Polyester, Others) By Fabric (Densely Woven, Membrane, Coated) and By Application (General Clothing & Accessories, Sports Goods, Protective Clothing, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global demand for Waterproof Breathable Textiles market in 2019 was around USD 1.7 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.5 Billion by 2026.

Rising adoption of this textile in the sports industry owing to its lightweight nature and durability has led to substantial growth in the market. Also, the growing awareness of the people related to their health and fitness has favored the sports apparel industry, which in turn helped in triggering the demand for the WBT market. Growing outdoor activities along with the increasing preference of comfortable and stylish fashion have also helped in gaining popularity for the market. However, the lack of usage of smart fabrics for enhancing performance and comfort is hindering the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the growing demand for environment-friendly and sustainable apparel from consumers provides immense opportunities for the manufacturers in designing bio-based WBT which in turn would help in the growth of the WBT market in the coming years.

As per the raw material analysis, the Polyurethane segment is expected to dominate the market as these are considered to be composite materials and are majorly used in manufacturing various sports apparel and other essential products like protective clothing and seasonal clothing. This material has abilities in eliminating condensation and issues related to building up of heat inside the apparels. This material also provides good durability and elasticity making it compatible for high endurance activities. It is also available at an economical cost and protects from outside pollutants. The growing demand of consumers for lightweight clothing and its usage in multiple sectors like medical and construction is likely to propel the demand for the market in the coming years. As per the fabric analysis, the densely woven textile fabric is likely to propel the market as it offers better insulation and protection against external environmental factors like snow, rain, or wind. This fabric also provides durability and resistance against sweat and dirt as its microporous membranes allow the sweating molecules to evaporate very easily. As per the application analysis, the sports goods application is projected to dominate the market owing to the growing awareness of the consumers towards health and fitness and their involvement with various physical fitness activities. Also, the changing trend of fashion along with the rising demand for comfortable clothing has led to accelerating the demand in the forecasted period.

As per the regional dominance, the region of North America is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the increasing health awareness among the people and their involvement in various kinds of sports and outdoor activities. This rising number of customers has led to an increased demand for high-performance clothes that are comfortable to wear and make outdoor activities like running, sports, or gymming easy for execution. The increasing expenditure of customers on such active sportswear along with the fashion sports apparel has fostered the demand for the WBT market. The region of Asia Pacific is also expecting to have a good market share owing to its growing population and it's increasing per capita income. Also, the growing popularity of indoor and outdoor sports between the people is escalating the demand for the WBT market.

The major key players involved in the waterproof breathable textiles market are as follows:

W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

SympaTex Technologies

Mountain Hardwear

Polartec LLC

Marmot Mountain LLC

The North Face

Schoeller Textil AG

Toray Industries

Others

This report segments the Waterproof Breathable Textiles market as follows:

Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market: By Raw Material Segmentation Analysis

ePTFE

Polyurethane

Polyester

Others

Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market: By Fabric Segmentation Analysis

Densely Woven

Membrane

Coated

Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

General Clothing & Accessories

Sports Goods

Protective Clothing

Others

