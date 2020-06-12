Innovative Humane Restraint Provides Solutions for Police Reform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC ) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

Law enforcement agencies around the country have moved procedures, training and safety to top priorities in response to the national outcry for police reform. A passionate public is demanding that law enforcement agencies find new, humane approaches to prevent the abuse of power and authority as a sweeping police reform bill to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants makes its way through Congress. At the same time, law enforcement across the country are searching for and deserve effective solutions to restraining potentially dangerous suspects.

High-tech innovative companies that deliver humane yet effective restraints have surged into the spotlight by providing solutions to both sides of the equation. At the forefront of these companies is Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) , a leader and innovator of modern policing solutions. The company’s BolaWrap® is a handheld remote restraint device that acts like “remote handcuffs” by discharging an 8-foot bola style Kevlar® tether at 513 feet per second to wrap a subject’s legs or arms at an effective range of 10-25 feet. Wrap Technologies also recently unveiled its exclusive Wrap Reality, a new virtual reality training program that debuted in the United States at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition and internationally at the Milipol trade show in Paris, France.

About Wrap Technologies Inc.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC ) is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The company’s BolaWrap(R) product is a patented, handheld remote restraint device that discharges an 8-foot bola style Kevlar(R) tether to restrain an individual at a range of 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award-winning inventor Elwood Norris, the company’s chief technology officer, the small-but-powerful BolaWrap assists law enforcement in safely and effectively controlling encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. Wrap Technologies has built a network of 11 distributors across 45 states in the United States who are actively marketing the product to the over 900,000 active police officers in the country. In addition, the company now has a network of 15 international distributors based in 26 countries – with over 600 international requests received thus far for product demonstrations, training and quotes.

Company Website: https://WrapTechnologies.com

