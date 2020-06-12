Global Glassboard Market Expected to Reach USD 988 Million By 2025: Facts & Factors

Glassboard Market

Global Glassboard market is expected to reach a value of around USD 988 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.6% between 2019 and 2025.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Glassboard Market By Type (Clear Glass Boards, Tailored Glass Wipe Boards, Frosted Glass Writing Boards, Magnetic Glass Marker Boards, and Colored Glass Wipe Boards), By Size (Small, Medium, and Large), and By End-User (Education, Government, Hospitals/Medical, Retail, and Corporate): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

According to the report, the global Glassboard market was valued at approximately USD 550 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 988 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 8.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Today, glass boards have been used as the best substitutes for whiteboards, which were the innovative products during the last few years. Moreover, glass boards are manufactured from myriad kinds of pressboards coated with dry-erase chemicals and static cling.

Moreover, the glass board is a type of tempered glass that is stronger as compared to regular glass boards working with dry erase markers, paint markers, grease pens, and permanent markers. Apparently, this product has a special finish offering a smooth writing surface and does not contain any stain.

Massive acceptance of e-learning and gamification in education & the corporate world to drive the market trends

The rise in the use of e-learning & gamification activities across the corporate and education sectors is expected to drive the growth of the Glassboard industry over the forecast period. Large-scale acceptance of new e-learning tools by educational institutes has facilitated interaction among the students. Moreover, beneficial properties of the product like durability, cleanliness, and style are likely to further prompt the market surge over the forecast period.

In addition to this, the rise in government funding to use the product for a plethora of applications is likely to benefit the market surge over the forecast period. Nonetheless, growing acceptance of substitute techniques like flat panels & tablets will put brakes on the business growth over the forecast period. Additionally, huge product costs and a low level of product awareness among the end-users will inhibit the business growth over the forecast timeline.

Clear glass boards to dominate the type segment by 2025 in terms of earnings

The growth of the clear glass boards segment over the forecast period is owing to the massive demand for clear glass boards in hospitals and retail sectors. Moreover, these products are stylish and are utilized for myriad purposes.

Education segment to lead the end-users landscape over the forecast period

The segmental surge over the forecast timeline is attributed to large-scale government funding of the educational activities. In addition to this, the growing acceptance of new technologies in the education segment will facilitate the enhanced collaboration among the students, thereby resulting in the growth of the segment during the forecast timeline.

Asia Pacific to dominate the overall market growth over 2019-2025

The regional market expansion over the forecast timeline is due to huge funding made by the government to expand the educational infrastructure in countries like India and China.

Some of the key players in the market include Krystal Glass Writing Boards, Inc., Casca Glass Boards, CHAT BOARD A/S, Claridge, Clarus, Egan Visual, Esquire, Fulbright Glass Boards, Glass Whiteboard, GMi Companies Inc., Legamaster International B.V., M3 Glass Technologies, MooreCo, NAGA Denmark, NOBO EUROPE, PRINCE BOARD, SEVASA, QUARTET, Spectrus, The Canada Whiteboard Co., and The Glass Wipe Board Company.

This report segments the Glassboard market as follows:

Global Glassboard Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Clear Glass Boards

Tailored Glass Wipe Boards

Frosted Glass Writing Boards

Magnetic Glass Marker Boards

Colored Glass Wipe Boards

Global Glassboard Market: By Size Segment Analysis

Small

Medium

Large

Global Glassboard Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Education

Government

Hospitals/Medical

Corporate

Retail

