Care Management Solutions Market to grow at CAGR 12.5% during forecast period– Global Insights Emerging Economies, Key Trends, Restraints/Challenges, Vendor Landscape, and Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The global care management solutions market was valued at USD 12,511.0 million in 2019. North America currently leads the global market, at a revenue share of 44.2% in 2018, followed by Europe

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Care management solutions Market Size 2019, by Component (Software, Services), by Delivery Mode (On Premise, Cloud Based), by Application (Chronic Care Management, Case Management System, Utilization Management, Others), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global care management solutions market was valued at USD 12,511.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. Various initiatives to shift the economic burden from payers to providers is anticipated to drive the global market in coming years. Rising geriatric population coupled with robust developments in healthcare IT is likely to benefit the market growth in coming years. Rapid penetration of data analytics, artificial intelligence in healthcare systems is likely to reduce the time required for diagnosis and reduce the burden of disease management in future. With such trends, chronic care management systems are likely to penetrate in emerging economies.

In terms of delivery mode, cloud based segment dominated the global market in 2018 and is predicted to maintain its market position by 2025. Digitization of healthcare systems coupled with emphasis on paper less operations is the major factor for transfer of all the physical documents in cloud-based platforms.

In terms of application, chronic care management segment accounted for majority of the market share and is likely to maintain its market dominance in coming years. increasing prevalence of chronic medical conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders which require frequent patient monitoring and counselling is anticipated to dive the segment growth in coming years.

The growing patient pool across the globe is demanding the need for high-quality care at a lowered cost. The healthcare providers across the globe are facing the daunting task of revamping the delivery system to improve quality and continuum care at lowered costs. Furthermore, healthcare organizations are working towards managing the growing healthcare needs & reducing per capita healthcare costs to transform the delivery of care. The rising disposable income, healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives towards the betterment of healthcare facilities across emerging economies like China, Japan, and India are projected to offer fresh revenue generation avenues for the market players over the forecast period.

