Linda Mantia Joins Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Board of Directors

Ms. Mantia was Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Manulife Financial Corporation, an international insurance and financial services company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Prior to joining Manulife, Ms. Mantia was Executive Vice President of Digital, Payments and Cards at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), a multinational financial services company, also listed on the NYSE and TSX. Ms. Mantia held other leadership roles at RBC, including Executive Vice President, Global Cards and Payments. Before joining RBC, Ms. Mantia worked at McKinsey & Co., a global management consulting firm, and prior to that, she practiced law at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLC.

"Linda brings extensive financial services, payments, and digital technology experience from senior executive roles with global financial institutions,” said David Ossip, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ceridian. “The Board welcomes Linda, and looks forward to her contributions to advance our strategic growth agenda as we continue to scale globally."

Ms. Mantia holds a Law Degree from Queen’s Law School. She has been twice recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women. In the community, she is on the Board of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and the Canada Walk of Fame, and she is Chair of the Minister’s Task Force on Digital and Data Strategy.

