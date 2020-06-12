Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,207 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda 12 June 2020

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

The Ministry of Health confirms seven (07) new COVID-19 cases from 2,532 samples tested on 11th June, 2020. Three (3) new cases were among 1,310 samples tested from Points of Entry while four (4) new cases were among 1,164 samples of alerts and contacts. All 58 samples of health workers tested negative for COVID-19. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 686.

Additionally, eighteen (18) foreign truck drivers (8 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians, 2 Congolese, 2 South Sudanese and 2 Eritreans) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

  1. Three (03) of the confirmed cases are from Points of Entry; two (2) from Malaba Point of Entry while one (01) is from Mutukula Point of Entry.
  2. Four (04) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 2 from Tororo, 1 from Kyotera and 1 from Gulu Districts.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 161 COVID-19 recoveries and No COVID-19 related death recorded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda 12 June 2020

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.