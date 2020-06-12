Coronavirus - Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda 12 June 2020

The Ministry of Health confirms seven (07) new COVID-19 cases from 2,532 samples tested on 11th June, 2020. Three (3) new cases were among 1,310 samples tested from Points of Entry while four (4) new cases were among 1,164 samples of alerts and contacts. All 58 samples of health workers tested negative for COVID-19. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 686.

Additionally, eighteen (18) foreign truck drivers (8 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians, 2 Congolese, 2 South Sudanese and 2 Eritreans) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

Three (03) of the confirmed cases are from Points of Entry; two (2) from Malaba Point of Entry while one (01) is from Mutukula Point of Entry. Four (04) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These include: 2 from Tororo, 1 from Kyotera and 1 from Gulu Districts.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 161 COVID-19 recoveries and No COVID-19 related death recorded.