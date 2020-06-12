Coronavirus - Sudan: 6,582 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Sudan

As of 8 June 2020, there are 6,582 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Sudan, including 401 fatalities. Read the latest on the response to COVId-19 in Sudan here: https://reports.unocha.org/en/country/sudan/
