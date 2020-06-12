Coronavirus - Guinea-Bissau: International consultants recruited by WHO have arrived in Guinea-Bissau to support the Ministry of Health's COVID19 pandemic response

International consultants recruited by WHO have arrived in Guinea-Bissau to support the Ministry of Health's COVID19 pandemic response. This team of experts included doctors & nurses specialized in emergency response, epidemiology & other crucial areas.
