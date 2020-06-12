Coronavirus: African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases as of 12 June 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (216,446) deaths (5,756), and recoveries (97,068) by region:
Central (22,208 cases; 457 deaths; 8,014 recoveries): Burundi (94; 1; 61), Cameroon (8,681; 208; 4,836), Central African Republic (2,044; 7; 360), Chad (846; 72; 706), Congo (745; 25; 229), DRC (4,515; 98; 567), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,463; 22; 978), Sao Tome & Principe (514; 12; 77)
Eastern (24,418; 719; 8,189): Comoros (162; 2; 97), Djibouti (4,398; 37; 2,519), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (2,670; 40; 434), Kenya (3,215; 92; 1,092), Madagascar (1,203; 10; 312), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (494; 2; 313), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,513; 85; 532), South Sudan (1,604; 19; 15), Sudan (6,582; 401; 2,202), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (679; 0; 120)
Northern (61,615; 2,454; 26,718): Algeria (10,589; 741; 7,254), Egypt (39,726; 1,377; 10,691), Libya (393; 5; 59), Mauritania (1,283; 71; 142), Morocco (8,537; 211; 7,583), Tunisia (1,087; 49; 989)
Southern (61,772; 1,239; 33,156): Angola (118; 5; 41), Botswana (48; 1; 24), Eswatini (449; 3; 238), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (481; 4; 65), Mozambique (489; 2; 144), Namibia (31; 0; 17), South Africa (58,568; 1,210; 31,505), Zambia (1,252; 10; 1,069), Zimbabwe (332; 4; 51)
Western (46,433; 887; 20,991): Benin (305; 4; 188), Burkina Faso (892; 53; 791), Cape Verde (657; 6; 294), Côte d'Ivoire (4,404; 41; 2,212), Gambia (28; 1; 22), Ghana (10,358; 48; 3,824), Guinea (4,372; 23; 3,033), Guinea-Bissau (1,389; 12; 153), Liberia (410; 31; 206), Mali (1,722; 97; 989), Niger (974; 65; 878), Nigeria (14,554; 387; 4,494), Senegal (4,759; 56; 2,994), Sierra Leone (1,085; 50; 642), Togo (524; 13; 271)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).