There has been a 31% increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region in past week. Cases in Mauritania, Ethiopia, CAR, South Sudan & Zimbabwe grew the fastest. For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Report: https://bit.ly/2AjGo6m
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Africa: The Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region see an increase by 31%
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.