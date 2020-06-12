Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,244 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Africa: The Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region see an increase by 31%

There has been a 31% increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region in past week. Cases in Mauritania, Ethiopia, CAR, South Sudan & Zimbabwe grew the fastest. For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Report: https://bit.ly/2AjGo6m  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Africa: The Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the African Region see an increase by 31%

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.