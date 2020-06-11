The Crack Guys Win Two Telly Awards
North Alabama Foundation Repair Company Wins 2020 Telly Awards in Two Categories!
We are thrilled! We know our agency makes every effort to be sure our commercials meet very high-quality standards. We are proud of our partnership!”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crack Guys of North Alabama recently won a Bronze Telly in the Low-Budget Local TV Category and a Silver Telly Award in the People’s Telly Category for their newest commercial produced in February 2020. The company invested in a new jingle this year and partnered with Secret Weapon Media Agency Inc. for the production of their new advertising campaigns.
— Ronnie Mixon, President of The Crack Guys
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, Storyhunter, ProductionHub, VR/AR Association, The Wrap and Digiday.
When Ronnie Mixon, President of the Crack Guys, was asked how the company felt about their TV commercial winning this award, he responded, “We are thrilled! We know our agency makes every effort to be sure our commercials meet very high-quality standards. We are proud of our partnership!”
The Crack Guys is one of the largest foundation repair and waterproofing companies in the Alabama & Tennessee region. Ronnie and Ross Mixon take great pride in their work and their company has numerous certifications and qualifications. The company has over 25 years of experience and is a Home Advisor Elite Service Provider.
Secret Weapon Media Agency, Inc. is a Madison Alabama Advertising Agency that specializes in getting their clients results that drive a positive return on investment. They are a ComScore Agency partner, and focus on TV, Radio, Social Media, and Marketing Blueprints. Established in 2018, the agency is focused on working with RV dealers, and home services companies in the U.S.
Tanya Miller
Secret Weapon Media Agency Inc.
+1 2564606872
email us here
When your Foundation Needs Restoration call The Crack Guys!