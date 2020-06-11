VIVEX Biologics Announces Presentation of Clinical Results of VIA Disc® at The Orthobiologic Institute (TOBI) Virtual Symposium

/EIN News/ -- First large randomized controlled trial to demonstrate clinically significant and objective benefit from treating the disc, the most common source of back pain



Initial safety results recently published in the peer-reviewed journal The International Journal of Spine Surgery

ATLANTA and MIAMI, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVEX Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options, today announced that results from the company’s VAST study, a 12-month trial evaluating VIA Disc®, a non-surgical, injectable intradiscal treatment option for patients suffering from degenerative disc disease (DDD), will be presented at The Orthobiologic Institute’s (TOBI) virtual 11th Annual Orthobiologics Symposium on Saturday, June 13th. Results will be presented by Timothy T. Davis, M.D., founder of Source Healthcare of Santa Monica, CA and principal investigator of the VAST study.

Details regarding the presentation can be found below:

Title: Allogeneic Disc Matrix Injection vs Saline for Symptomatic Lumbar Disc Degeneration, 1 Year Results

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020

Time: 9:25 a.m. PST

Registration Link: Spine Biologics

“For patients currently suffering from degenerative disc disease, the availability of therapeutic options is limited or sub-optimal,” said Dr. Davis. “I believe intradiscal allogeneic treatments like VIA Disc will be transformational to the spine treatment algorithm, and we are going to now fill a large gap of disc pathology in a ‘treatment purgatory’ between interventional pain management therapies and surgical intervention.”

VIA Disc offers a novel, non-surgical, injectable, intradiscal approach to current options in the continuum of care for treating chronic discogenic lower back pain resulting from DDD. The VAST trial is a prospective, randomized, parallel-arm, multicenter study approved to enroll up to 220 subjects at up to 15 clinical sites. It is the largest randomized controlled trial on multi-level disc disease to demonstrate clinically significant benefits from treating the disc, the anatomic site considered to be the most common source of back pain. A responder analysis based on ODI decrease of ≥15 points showed that 76.5% of patients in the VIA Disc treatment arm, as compared to 56.7% in the saline treatment arm, exhibited significantly better functional improvements at 12 months.

About VIVEX Biologics, Inc.

VIVEX Biologics is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options and solutions that improve clinical, surgical and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury or trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation’s oldest civilian tissue bank, VIVEX is channeling the body’s inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

Associate Director

LifeSci Communications

(646) 876-5868

amielach@lifescicomms.com